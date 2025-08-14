Tattooed drug driver suspect claims he was too scared of needles to take test

A suspected Washington drug driver’s claim he had a phobia of needles was undermined in court – when he turned up with tattoos.

Donovan Johns, 36, told police after his arrest it was the reason why he would not provide a sample of blood to be tested for cocaine.

The excuse was repeated when Johns, of Waterloo Court, Sulgrave, appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside.

But his reasoning fell apart when they asked how his alleged phobia had not stopped him getting tattoos on his arms and legs.

The body markings were clearly visible when he walked into court in shorts and a t-shirt.

Donovan claimed he had since been attacked by an assailant with a needle, leading to his new-found worry.

But he was not believed and was told instead his had been a deliberate refusal, with no excuses – leading to a 17-month driving ban.

He was stopped by police as he drove in North Road, Boldon Colliery, South Tyneside, on Saturday, July 12.

Prosecutor Carlie McArdle said: “Officers searched the vehicle and found a crack pipe.

“Checks were made, and the driver had only a revoked provisional licence and no insurance.

“He was asked to provide a saliva specimen at the roadside, and it came back as positive for cocaine, and he was arrested.

“When in custody, he refused to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

“He said it was a refusal because he doesn’t like needles, but there’s no medical reason why he could provide it.”

Donavan pleaded guilty to charges of failing to provide a sample, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He has 20 previous convictions from 42 offences.

Michelle Stonley, defending, said: “He tells me that he had the tattoos, but someone has tried to stab him with a needle.

“There is no medical evidence provided to the court. He provided the roadside sample and was taken to a police station.

“The sample there needs to be bloods, and he refused.”

Magistrates also made Johns subject to a 12-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days.

They fined him £40, with a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.