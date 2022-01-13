Teen driver banned after crashing car at busy South Tyneside roundabout

Kieron McLeod leaving South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Kieron McLeod, 19, crashed his Ford Fiesta into concrete at Whitemare Pool after becoming disorientated in thick fog.

But the apprentice bricklayer, of Naworth Drive, Newcastle, was also over the drink-drive limit, a court heard.

McLeod has lost his licence after being banned from the roads for 14 months for his offence on Tuesday, December 28.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told he works at building sites across the region and may no longer be able to get to appointments.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “It’s a morning-after-the-night-before case. It was 8.10am on the Whitemare Pool roundabout.

“Police came after the accident, and he blew positive. His reading is relatively low. He is a man of previous good character.”

McLeod gave a breath sample reading of 52mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He pleaded guilty to driving when above the alcohol limit.

John Brown, defending, said: “This young man passed his driving test in July. He is 19 years of age.

“He had stopped drinking before midnight and was persuaded to drop some friends off because of transport problems.

“He was in his vehicle alone when he had the accident. It was foggy and visibility was nil.

“His was the only car. He stayed at the scene until the police arrived.”

As well as his ban, McLeod was fined £250, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.