Teen stabbed three times in fight with host at South Shields house party

The 19-year-old had argued with Connor Arthur over social media when he was told he was not allowed to attend his event and the host had asked him "you want a scrap then?".

Despite his rejection, the teen told others he was "on way" and warned "stay out of the way", which prosecutors say was an intention to engage in a fight.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when the teen and others turned up at Arthur's home there was a fight outside.

Connor Arthur.

Prosecutor Philip Morley told the court it was after the trouble was broken up it was discovered that Arthur, who had picked up a knife, had stabbed the teen three times.

Mr Morley said the victim's wounds were treated with stitches at hospital but he was left traumatised, suffering nightmares and struggled to do his job.

Mr Morley added: "He wasn't expecting a knife fight but he did attend the address warning people to keep out of his way, it was his intention to engage in a fight."

The court heard Arthur also suffered injuries during the fight in September 2020, including suspected concussion and broken ribs.

Arthur, 21, of Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, admitted wounding with intent.

Judge Amanda Rippon told him: "Young men who arm themselves with knives, whether it's to engage in defending themselves against some kind of assault or otherwise risk causing very, very serious harm.

"Far too many young men kill other young men or seriously injure them or find themselves disarmed and their own knife used against them to cause really serious harm.

"Far too many parents of young men are left grieving by the aggressive, in-drink behaviour of other young men.

"Courts see, time and time again, the reality of when someone picks up a knife to injure someone and courts will lock you up."

But the judge said she could take and "exceptional and merciful" course in the case of Arthur, who she said is a vulnerable young man with complex mental health issues who has never been in trouble before or since.

Judge Rippon sentenced Arthur to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabiltation requirements.

Judge Rippon said Arthur must have felt "fear and confusion" when the gatecrashers turned up and had had to defend himself but added: "You had a knife."

The judge told him: "You shouldn't have taken a knife to a fist fight."