Teenage boy suffers serious injuries in a South Shields hit and run

A 16-year-old was left with serious injuries following a hit and run in South Shields.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just around 9pm on Wednesday, March 5, Northumbria Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields, opposite Tesco Express.

It is understood that a car, believed to be a blue Renault, has collided with a blue electric motorcycle on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services responded to the incident where a 16-year-old boy, from the bike, had sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken leg.

Police are appealing for information after a 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision in South Shields. | Northumbria Police

He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains there in a stable condition.

Both the car and the electric motorcycle involved in the collision had left the scene before officers arrived.

Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Team are carrying out a number of inquiries and they are also appealing to members of the public for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are especially keen to hear from witnesses that saw the collision or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

Members of the public can get in touch by sending a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media, or by using the live chat function/report forms on the Force’s website.

If you are unable to contact Northumbria Police in those ways, you can call them via 101.

Anyone with information is asked to quote the reference number NP-20250305-1084.