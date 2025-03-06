Teenage boy suffers serious injuries in a South Shields hit and run
Just around 9pm on Wednesday, March 5, Northumbria Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields, opposite Tesco Express.
It is understood that a car, believed to be a blue Renault, has collided with a blue electric motorcycle on the road.
Emergency services responded to the incident where a 16-year-old boy, from the bike, had sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken leg.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains there in a stable condition.
Both the car and the electric motorcycle involved in the collision had left the scene before officers arrived.
Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Team are carrying out a number of inquiries and they are also appealing to members of the public for information.
Officers are especially keen to hear from witnesses that saw the collision or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.
Members of the public can get in touch by sending a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media, or by using the live chat function/report forms on the Force’s website.
If you are unable to contact Northumbria Police in those ways, you can call them via 101.
Anyone with information is asked to quote the reference number NP-20250305-1084.