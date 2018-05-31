Teenage thug admits manslaughter after victim of one-punch attack dies

A teen thug whose victim died eight months after a one-punch attack has now been convicted of manslaughter.

Connor Jary was originally jailed for putting Calvin McLellan in a coma with a single punch in South Shields town centre on August 7, 2016.

Jary appeared via videolink at Newcastle Crown Court.

He had admitted GBH but has now pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of the 30-year-old last April.

Jary, then 17, punched the 30-year-old passerby square in the face, resulting in him falling to the floor and hitting his head and sustaining devastating injuries.

The victim underwent brain surgery and doctors warned that if he ever recovered he would have to learn how to walk again.

Jary, now 19, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today via video link from HMP Durham where he pleaded guilty to Mr McLellan's manslaughter.

The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan QC adjourned the case for sentence on July 27.

Judge Sloan QC told Jary: "The fact that I'm adjourning sentence and directing the preparation of a report, that’s not an indication of the sentence that will be imposed by me.

"I will consider the sentence after he relevant material at the sentencing hearing in July."

Jary, of Moreland Road, South Shields, was remanded in custody until the hearing.

Jary was initially jailed for the attack at Newcastle Crown Court in February last year while Mr McLellan was still fighting for his life in a coma.

The court heard how Jary, who had been drinking all day, had an exchange of words with Mr McLellan, followed him down a cut and punched him.

Mr McLellan fell to the floor and hit his head.

Jary fled and his friend remained at the scene, helping Mr Mclellan.

The court heard how Jary posted a message on Facebook saying "sent him snoring, hahaha" as Mr McLellan lay fighting for his life following the attack.

The incident devastated Mr Mclellan's family, including daughters Scarlett, 10, and Masie-Sue, five.

The court herd Jary carried out the attack while on bail, along with two other defendants, for a separate violent incident nine months earlier.

On November 28 2015, Jary and co-accused, Leon Steele and Tre Wilson, both 18, were involved in an altercation outside a house party.

The three defendants were walking past the address in South Shields when words were exchanged with the two male complainants who were waiting for a taxi.

Violence flared between the group, which resulted in the two victims receiving hospital treatment.

Jary admitted two separate counts of GBH.

He was jailed for 12 months for the first offence and two years for the second, brining the total to three years.

Judge Sophie Drake told Jary last year: "That one punch caused Mr Mclellan a catastrophic injury.

"His prognosis is not good, it is highly improbable that he will be able to speak again.

"You so easily could have killed him with that one punch.

"You have put him in such a state that he effectively has no life."