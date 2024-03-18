Teenager charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at Brockley Whins Metro station
Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old male following an incident at Brockley Whins Metro station.
Emergency services were called to the station shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, March 11, following reports that a person had been stabbed.
Paramedics took the victim to hospital for emergency surgery and they have since been discharged.
The British Transport Police have confirmed that the teenager charged will appear at Newcastle Crown Court next month.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police commented: "We were called to Brockley Whins Metro station shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, March 11, following reports of a person being stabbed.
"Paramedics also attended and a person was taken to hospital for emergency surgery. They have since been discharged.
"A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday 12 April."