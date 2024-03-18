Teenager charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at Brockley Whins Metro station

A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder.
By Ryan Smith
Published 18th Mar 2024, 13:45 GMT
Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old male following an incident at Brockley Whins Metro station.

Emergency services were called to the station shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, March 11, following reports that a person had been stabbed.

Paramedics took the victim to hospital for emergency surgery and they have since been discharged.

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at Brockley Whins Metro station. Photo: Google Maps.A teenager has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at Brockley Whins Metro station. Photo: Google Maps.
A teenager has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at Brockley Whins Metro station. Photo: Google Maps.

The British Transport Police have confirmed that the teenager charged will appear at Newcastle Crown Court next month.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police commented: "We were called to Brockley Whins Metro station shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, March 11, following reports of a person being stabbed.

"Paramedics also attended and a person was taken to hospital for emergency surgery. They have since been discharged.

"A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday 12 April."

