Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old male following an incident at Brockley Whins Metro station.

Emergency services were called to the station shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, March 11, following reports that a person had been stabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics took the victim to hospital for emergency surgery and they have since been discharged.

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at Brockley Whins Metro station. Photo: Google Maps.

The British Transport Police have confirmed that the teenager charged will appear at Newcastle Crown Court next month.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police commented: "We were called to Brockley Whins Metro station shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, March 11, following reports of a person being stabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Paramedics also attended and a person was taken to hospital for emergency surgery. They have since been discharged.