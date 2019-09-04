Teenager left with fractured jaw in attack outside South Shields pub
A teenager suffered a fractured jaw following a suspected attack outside a pub.
The 19-year-old man also received injuries to his forehead as a result of the incident in South Shields.
His attacker is said to have quickly left the scene outside the Ship and Royal pub, in Ocean Road, at 12.30am.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said on Wednesday: "It was reported that a 19-year-old man had been assaulted by another male, who then left the scene shortly after.
"The victim suffered a fractured jaw and injuries to his forehead as a result of the attack.
"An investigation is ongoing into the incident, and officers are now keen for anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward and assist police with their inquiries."
Anyone who witnessed the assault on Sunday, July 21, is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 093366h/19 or email 1506@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.