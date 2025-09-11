Teenager lied about his age before sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in Boldon
Danny Dennis had been in the Boldon area of South Tyneside for an event after travelling from his home in Kent.
He was 19 at the time but told the female he was 16 and went on to sexually assault the victim who later confided in a teacher.
Newcastle Crown Court heard Dennis, who was of previous good character, touched the girl without consent and forced her to do the same to him.
The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested but initially denied wrongdoing.
Dennis, now 23, of St Crispins Road, Margate, Kent, later pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault.
In a victim statement, the girl said: "He made me feel disgusting.
"He decided to put me through hell rather than just admit what he had done straight away.
"I would like an apology for the hell he has put me through."
Judge Robert Adams sentenced him to 17 months suspended for 18 months with 30 rehabilitation days to be completed.
Dennis must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.
He must also sign the sex offender's register for the same time period.