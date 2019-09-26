Teenager from South Tyneside caught carrying drugs when police stopped car he was travelling in
A South Tyneside teenager was found in possession of a controlled drug after police stopped a car he was travelling in.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 16:56 pm
James David Donnelly, 19, admitted a charge of having cannabis with him when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court in South Shields.
Donnelly, of Hedgeley Road, in Hebburn, was the passenger in a car which was stopped by officers from Northumbria Police on Friday, August 23.
Clare Irving, prosecuting, told the court: "The officer asked if anyone had cannabis and the defendant offered the officer the tube. He made a full and frank admission, he had it for personal use."
Val Bell, defending, said: "He was entirely compliant with police on the scene."
Donnelly, who is on an apprenticeship, was fined £93 by the magistrates’ court and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.