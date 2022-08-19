The 10 South Tyneside streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in June
Here are the 10 South Tyneside streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour during June.
By Kevin Clark
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:55 am
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s overs Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn, and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in June 2022.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3