News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
Composite

The 10 South Tyneside streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in June

Here are the 10 South Tyneside streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour during June.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s overs Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn, and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in June 2022.

Undefined: readMore

1. Fern Avenue, Whitburn

There were six reports of anti-social behaviour and one of criminal damage or arson 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Smithy Street

There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour 'in or near' this location

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

3. Derby Terrace, South Shields

There were four reports of anti-social behaviour and two each of a public order offence and criminal damage and arson reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Galsworthy Road

There were five reports of criminal damage and arson and one of a public order offence 'in or near' this location

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3