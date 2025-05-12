The 11 most dangerous neighbourhoods in South Tyneside revealed by latest crime data

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 12th May 2025, 15:04 BST

Discover which South Tyneside areas are deemed most dangerous based on recent crime data, highlighting the top 11 neighbourhoods.

These South Tyneside neighbourhoods have the highest levels of crime according to data.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Northumbria Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000.

We have listed the 11 neighbourhoods in South Tyneside with the largest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In South Shields East, there were 325.2 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents

1. South Shields East

In South Shields East, there were 325.2 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents Photo: Google

In South Shields West there were 313.7 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents.

2. South Shields West

In South Shields West there were 313.7 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents. Photo: Google

In Jarrow Town, there were 274 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents

3. Jarrow Town

In Jarrow Town, there were 274 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents Photo: Stu Norton

In Simonside, there were 167 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents.

4. Simonside

In Simonside, there were 167 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents. Photo: Google

