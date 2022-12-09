The 11 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside according to latest figures

News you can trust since 1849
The 11 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside during October have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “in or near” named locations in October 2022. September’s statistics are available here.

1. Cotswold Lane, Boldon Colliery

There were 23 incidents, including 13 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

2. Shrewsbury Terrace, South Shields

There were 21 incidents, including 19 of shoplifting, reported ''in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

3. Derby Terrace, South Shields

There were 18 incidents, including nine anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

4. Kenton Court, South Shields

There were 16 incidents, including ten shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

