The 11 South Tyneside streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in September
Here are the 11 South Tyneside streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour during September.
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s overs Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn, and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in September 2022.
Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.