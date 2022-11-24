News you can trust since 1849
The 11 South Tyneside streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in September

Here are the 11 South Tyneside streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour during September.

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s overs Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn, and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in September 2022.

Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

1. Westcott Avenue, South Shields

There were 17 reports of anti-social behaviour 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

2. Walsh Avenue, Hebburn

There were four reports of anti-social behaviour and two of public order offences 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

3. Chicester Road

There were three reports of anti-social behaviour and one of a public order offence in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

4. Copley Avenue

There were three reports of anti-social behaviour and one of criminal damage or arson 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

