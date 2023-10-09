News you can trust since 1849
The most crime was reported in and around these locations in August 2023. Photo: Google Maps.

The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in August 2023

The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside during August have been revealed by new figures.

By Ryan Smith
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:22 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2023.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

There were 54 offences, including 24 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in August 2023.

1. Mile End Road/King Street, South Shields

There were 54 offences, including 24 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in August 2023. Photo: Google Maps

There were 39 offences, including 31 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in August 2023.

2. Shrewsbury Terrace, South Shields

There were 39 offences, including 31 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in August 2023. Photo: Google Maps

There were 18 offences, including seven for criminal damage or arson, reported in or around this location in August 2023.

3. Woodbine Street, South Shields

There were 18 offences, including seven for criminal damage or arson, reported in or around this location in August 2023. Photo: Google Maps

There were 17 offences, including seven for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in August 2023.

4. Ocean Road, South Shields

There were 17 offences, including seven for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in August 2023. Photo: Google Maps

