All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in December 2023.
1. King Street/Mile End Road/Fowler Street, South Shields
There were 48 offences, including 22 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in December 2023. Photo: Google Maps
2. Horsley Hill Square, South Shields
There were 24 offences, including 15 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in December 2023. Photo: Google Maps
3. Station Road, South Shields
There were 18 offences, including six for violent and sexual offences, reported in or around this location in December 2023. Photo: Google Maps
4. River Drive, South Shields
There were 17 offences, including 15 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in December 2023. Photo: Google Maps