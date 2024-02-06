News you can trust since 1849
The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in December 2023

These are the places where the most crime was reported in December 2023.

By Ryan Smith
Published 6th Feb 2024, 12:08 GMT

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in December 2023.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

There were 48 offences, including 22 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in December 2023.

1. King Street/Mile End Road/Fowler Street, South Shields

There were 48 offences, including 22 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in December 2023. Photo: Google Maps

There were 24 offences, including 15 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in December 2023.

2. Horsley Hill Square, South Shields

There were 24 offences, including 15 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in December 2023. Photo: Google Maps

There were 18 offences, including six for violent and sexual offences, reported in or around this location in December 2023.

3. Station Road, South Shields

There were 18 offences, including six for violent and sexual offences, reported in or around this location in December 2023. Photo: Google Maps

There were 17 offences, including 15 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in December 2023.

4. River Drive, South Shields

There were 17 offences, including 15 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in December 2023. Photo: Google Maps

