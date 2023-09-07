News you can trust since 1849
The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in July 2023

The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside during July have been revealed by new figures.

By Ryan Smith
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in July 2023.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

There were 45 offences, including 16 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in July 2023.

1. Ocean Road, South Shields

There were 35 offences, including 25 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in July 2023.

2. Horsley Hill Square, South Shields

There were 22 offences, including seven for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in July 2023.

3. Station Road, South Shields

There were 22 offences, including 19 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in July 2023.

4. Glencourse, East Boldon

