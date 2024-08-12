The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in June 2024

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:00 GMT

These are the places where the most crime was reported in June 2024.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

Click here to get the Gazette’s headlines delivered to your inbox with our free email newsletters

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in June 2024.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in June 2024.

1. South Tyneside June 2024 crime hot spots

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in June 2024. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 51 offences, including 17 for violent and sexual offences, reported in or around this location in June 2024.

2. King Street/Mile End Road, South Shields

There were 51 offences, including 17 for violent and sexual offences, reported in or around this location in June 2024. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 25 offences, including 24 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in June 2024.

3. Monkton Road, Jarrow

There were 25 offences, including 24 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in June 2024. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 19 offences, including 10 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in June 2024.

4. Fulwell Avenue, South Shields

There were 19 offences, including 10 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in June 2024. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideDataHome OfficeNorthumbria PoliceHebburnWhitburn
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice