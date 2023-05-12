News you can trust since 1849
The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in March 2023

The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside during March have been revealed by new figures.

By Ryan Smith
Published 12th May 2023, 12:17 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2023.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

Forty-seven offences, including 42 for shoplifting, were reported in or around this location.

1. Glencourse, East Boldon

Forty-seven offences, including 42 for shoplifting, were reported in or around this location. Photo: Google Maps

Thirty-three offences, including 22 for shoplifting, were reported in or around this location.

2. Friar Way, Jarrow

Thirty-three offences, including 22 for shoplifting, were reported in or around this location. Photo: Google Maps

Twenty-eight offences, including 17 for anti-social behaviour, were reported in or around this location.

3. Ocean Road, South Shields

Twenty-eight offences, including 17 for anti-social behaviour, were reported in or around this location. Photo: Google Maps

Twenty-one offences, including seven for shoplifting, were reported in or around this location.

4. Station Road, South Shields

Twenty-one offences, including seven for shoplifting, were reported in or around this location. Photo: Google Maps

