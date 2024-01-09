News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in November 2023. Photo: Google Maps.The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in November 2023. Photo: Google Maps.
The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in November 2023. Photo: Google Maps.

The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in November 2023

The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside during November 2023 have been revealed by new figures.

By Ryan Smith
Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:55 GMT

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in November 2023.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

There were 45 offences, including 15 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in November 2023.

1. King Street/Mile End Road/Ocean Road, South Shields

There were 45 offences, including 15 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in November 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 20 offences, including seven for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in November 2023.

2. Afton Court, South Shields

There were 20 offences, including seven for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in November 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 18 offences, including 13 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in November 2023.

3. Copley Avenue, South Shields

There were 18 offences, including 13 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in November 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 17 offences, including five for "other thefts", reported in or around this location in November 2023.

4. Finchale Road

There were 17 offences, including five for "other thefts", reported in or around this location in November 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideNorthumbria PoliceHome OfficeWhitburnHebburn