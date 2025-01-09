All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in November 2024.
Photos for are illustrative purposes only.
1. South Tyneside November 2024 crime hot spots
The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in November 2024. | Google Maps/National World
2. King Street/Mile End Road, South Shields
There were 50 offences, including 14 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in November 2024. | Google Maps
3. Ocean Road, South Shields
There were 30 offences, including 15 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in November 2024. | Google Maps
4. The Viking Centre, Jarrow
There were 28 offences, including 20 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in November 2024. | Google Maps