The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in September 2023. Photo: Google Maps.
The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in September 2023

The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside during September have been revealed by new figures.

By Ryan Smith
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:29 GMT

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in September 2023.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

There was 45 offences, including 25 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in September 2023.

1. King Street/Mile End Road

There was 45 offences, including 25 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in September 2023. Photo: Google Maps

There was 34 offences, with all 34 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in September 2023.

2. Shrewsbury Terrace, South Shields

There was 34 offences, with all 34 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in September 2023. Photo: Google Maps

There was 18 offences, including six for “other theft", reported in or around this location in September 2023.

3. Finchale Road, Jarrow

There was 18 offences, including six for “other theft", reported in or around this location in September 2023. Photo: Google Maps

There was 17 offences, including five for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in September 2023.

4. Afton Court, South Shields

There was 17 offences, including five for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in September 2023. Photo: Google Maps

