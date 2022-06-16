The 12 South Tyneside streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in April

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s overs Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn, and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in April 2022.
Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.
1. Horsley Hill Square
There were 21 reports of anti-social behaviour, ten of criminal damage and arson and two of public order offences 'in or near' this location
Photo: JPI
2. Prince Edward Road
There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour, three of criminal damage and arson and two of public order offences 'in or near' this location
Photo: Google Maps
3. Beaufront Terrace
There were eight reports of anti-social behaviour, two of criminal damage and arson and one of a public order offence 'in or near' this location
Photo: JPI
4. galsworthy.jpg
There were four reports of criminal damage and arson and three each of anti-social behaviour and a public order offence 'in or near' this location
Photo: Tim Richardson