The 12 South Tyneside streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in April

Here are the 12 South Tyneside streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour during April.

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s overs Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn, and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in April 2022.

Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

1. Horsley Hill Square

There were 21 reports of anti-social behaviour, ten of criminal damage and arson and two of public order offences 'in or near' this location

Photo: JPI

2. Prince Edward Road

There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour, three of criminal damage and arson and two of public order offences 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

3. Beaufront Terrace

There were eight reports of anti-social behaviour, two of criminal damage and arson and one of a public order offence 'in or near' this location

Photo: JPI

4. galsworthy.jpg

There were four reports of criminal damage and arson and three each of anti-social behaviour and a public order offence 'in or near' this location

Photo: Tim Richardson

