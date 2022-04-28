Composite

The 12 South Tyneside streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in February

Here are the 12 South Tyneside streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour during February.

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s overs Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods..

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2022.

Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

Undefined: readMore

1. Smithy Street, South Shields

There were 18 offences of anti-social behaviour reported on or near this location

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

2. Beaufront Terrace, South Shields

There were seven reports each of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage and arson reported on or near this location

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

3. Derby Terrace. South Shields

There were five incidents of anti-social behaviour, four of criminal damage and arson and one of a public order offence reported on or near this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Horsley Hill Square

There were six reports of anti-social behaviour, two of criminal damage and arson and one of a public order offence on or near this location

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3