The 12 South Tyneside streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in February

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s overs Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods..
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2022.
Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.
1. Smithy Street, South Shields
There were 18 offences of anti-social behaviour reported on or near this location
Photo: JPI
2. Beaufront Terrace, South Shields
There were seven reports each of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage and arson reported on or near this location
Photo: JPI
3. Derby Terrace. South Shields
There were five incidents of anti-social behaviour, four of criminal damage and arson and one of a public order offence reported on or near this location
Photo: Google Maps
4. Horsley Hill Square
There were six reports of anti-social behaviour, two of criminal damage and arson and one of a public order offence on or near this location
Photo: JPI