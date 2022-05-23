South Tyneside streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in March, according to Home Office data

The 12 South Tyneside streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in March

Here are the 12 South Tyneside streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour during February.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 3:14 pm

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s overs Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn, and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2022.

1. Horsley Hill Square

There were 12 reports of anti-social behaviour and one each of a public order offence and criminal damage and arson in or near this location

Photo: JPI

2. Beaufront Terrace

There were six reports of anti-social behaviour, three of public order offences and one of criminal damage and arson in or near this location

Photo: JPI

3. Hampshire Way

There were nine reports of anti-social behaviour and one each of criminal damage and arson in or near this location

Photo: Google Maps

4. Prince Edward Road

There were nine reports of anti-social behaviour in or near this location

Photo: Google Maps

