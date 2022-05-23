The 12 South Tyneside streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in March

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s overs Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn, and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2022.
1. Horsley Hill Square
There were 12 reports of anti-social behaviour and one each of a public order offence and criminal damage and arson in or near this location
Photo: JPI
2. Beaufront Terrace
There were six reports of anti-social behaviour, three of public order offences and one of criminal damage and arson in or near this location
Photo: JPI
3. Hampshire Way
There were nine reports of anti-social behaviour and one each of criminal damage and arson in or near this location
Photo: Google Maps
4. Prince Edward Road
There were nine reports of anti-social behaviour in or near this location
Photo: Google Maps