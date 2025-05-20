The 13 safest neighbourhoods to live in North Tyneside, according to the latest crime data

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 20th May 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 16:50 BST

Discover the 13 North Tyneside neighbourhoods with the lowest crime rates according to the latest data.

These North Tyneside neighbourhoods have the lowest levels of crime

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Northumbria Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of total incidents of crime per 1,000.

The figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

Visit NewcastleWorld’s newsletter page to sign up for our great range of news and sport emails

We have listed the 13 neighbourhoods in the region with the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

In Whitley Bay North a total of 36.3 total crime incidents were recorded.

1. Whitley Bay North

In Whitley Bay North a total of 36.3 total crime incidents were recorded. | Google

Photo Sales
In Whitley Sands a total of 41 total crime incidents were recorded.

2. Whitley Sands

In Whitley Sands a total of 41 total crime incidents were recorded. | Google

Photo Sales
In Tynemouth West a total of 49.4 total crime incidents were recorded.

3. Tynemouth West

In Tynemouth West a total of 49.4 total crime incidents were recorded. | Google Streetview

Photo Sales
In East Benton a total of 63.5 total crime incidents were recorded.

4. East Benton

In East Benton a total of 63.5 total crime incidents were recorded. | Google Streetview

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:North TynesideNorthumbria PoliceData
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice