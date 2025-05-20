These North Tyneside neighbourhoods have the lowest levels of crime

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Northumbria Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of total incidents of crime per 1,000.

The figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 13 neighbourhoods in the region with the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Whitley Bay North In Whitley Bay North a total of 36.3 total crime incidents were recorded. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Whitley Sands In Whitley Sands a total of 41 total crime incidents were recorded. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Tynemouth West In Tynemouth West a total of 49.4 total crime incidents were recorded. | Google Streetview Photo Sales