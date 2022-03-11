Composite

The 14 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in January

The 14 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside during January have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in January 2022.

1. McAnany Avenue

Fifteen incidents, including four violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Smithy Street

Fourteen incidents, including eight of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Cuthbert Court

Twelve incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Google

4. Stanhope Road

Eleven incidents, including five of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

