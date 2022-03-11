The 14 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in January

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in January 2022.

1. McAnany Avenue Fifteen incidents, including four violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Smithy Street Fourteen incidents, including eight of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Cuthbert Court Twelve incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Stanhope Road Eleven incidents, including five of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales