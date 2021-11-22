The 16 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in September

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn; West Shields and Riverside, and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in September 2021.

1. Horsley Hill Square. Fifteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Cuthbert Court Twelve incidents, including four violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Prince Edward Road. Eleven incidents, including six violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Chatton Avenue Ten incidents, including five public order offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Google Photo Sales