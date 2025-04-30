The 16 safest neighbourhoods to live in South Tyneside, according to the latest crime data

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:38 BST

Discover the 16 South Tyneside neighbourhoods with the lowest crime rates according to the latest data.

These South Tyneside neighbourhoods have the lowest levels of crime

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Northumbria Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of total incidents of crime per 1,000.

The figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

Visit the Shields Gazette’s newsletter page to sign up for our great range of news and sport emails

We have listed the 16 neighbourhoods in the regionwith the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

In Cleadon and East Boldon, there were 31 total crime offences per 1,000 residents

1. Cleadon and East Boldon

In Cleadon and East Boldon, there were 31 total crime offences per 1,000 residents Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In Westoe, there were 63.1 total crime offences per 1,000 residents.

2. Westoe

In Westoe, there were 63.1 total crime offences per 1,000 residents. | Google

Photo Sales
In Whitburn and Marsden, there were 68.8 total crime offences per 1,000 residents.

3. Whitburn and Marsden

In Whitburn and Marsden, there were 68.8 total crime offences per 1,000 residents. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
In West Boldon, there were 74.1 total crime offences per 1,000 residents

4. West Boldon

In West Boldon, there were 74.1 total crime offences per 1,000 residents | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideShields GazetteData
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice