These South Tyneside neighbourhoods have the lowest levels of crime

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Northumbria Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of total incidents of crime per 1,000.

The figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 16 neighbourhoods in the regionwith the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Cleadon and East Boldon In Cleadon and East Boldon, there were 31 total crime offences per 1,000 residents Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Westoe In Westoe, there were 63.1 total crime offences per 1,000 residents. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Whitburn and Marsden In Whitburn and Marsden, there were 68.8 total crime offences per 1,000 residents. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales