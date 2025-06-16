The places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in April 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:23 BST

These are the places where the most crime was reported in April 2025.

The Home Office data, published on its https://www.police.uk/ website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in April 2025.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in April 2025.

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in April 2025.

There were 46 offences, including 18 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in April 2025.

There were 46 offences, including 18 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in April 2025.

There were 26 offences, including 15 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in April 2025.

There were 26 offences, including 15 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in April 2025.

There were 24 offences, including 14 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in April 2025.

There were 24 offences, including 14 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in April 2025.

