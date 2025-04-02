The places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in February 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 15:59 BST

These are the places where the most crime was reported in February 2025.

The Home Office data, published on its https://www.police.uk/ website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2025.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in February 2025.

1. South Tyneside February 2025 crime hot spots

| Google Maps

There were 62 offences, including 24 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in February 2025.

2. King Street/Mile End Road, South Shields

There were 62 offences, including 24 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in February 2025. | Google Maps

There were 45 offences, including 40 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in February 2025.

3. Viking Centre, Jarrow

There were 45 offences, including 40 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in February 2025. | Google Maps

There were 31 offences, including 20 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in February 2025.

4. Ocean Road, South Shields

There were 31 offences, including 20 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in February 2025. | Google Maps

