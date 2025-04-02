The places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in February 2025

The Home Office data, published on its https://www.police.uk/ website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2025.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . South Tyneside February 2025 crime hot spots The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in February 2025. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . King Street/Mile End Road, South Shields There were 62 offences, including 24 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in February 2025. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Viking Centre, Jarrow There were 45 offences, including 40 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in February 2025. | Google Maps Photo Sales