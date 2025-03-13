The places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in January 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:13 BST

These are the places where the most crime was reported in January 2025.

The Home Office data, published on its https://www.police.uk/ website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in January 2025.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in January 2025.

1. South Tyneside January 2025 crime hot spots

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in January 2025. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 37 offences, including 34 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in January 2025.

2. The Viking Centre, Jarrow

There were 37 offences, including 34 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in January 2025. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 33 offences, including 14 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in January 2025.

3. King Street/Mile End Road, South Shields

There were 33 offences, including 14 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in January 2025. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 24 offences, including 22 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in January 2025.

4. Mortimer Road, South Shields

There were 24 offences, including 22 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in January 2025. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideNorthumbria PoliceHebburnWhitburn
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice