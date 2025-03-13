The places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in January 2025

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in January 2025.
1. South Tyneside January 2025 crime hot spots
The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in January 2025. | Google Maps
2. The Viking Centre, Jarrow
There were 37 offences, including 34 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in January 2025. | Google Maps
3. King Street/Mile End Road, South Shields
There were 33 offences, including 14 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in January 2025. | Google Maps
4. Mortimer Road, South Shields
There were 24 offences, including 22 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in January 2025. | Google Maps