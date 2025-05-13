The places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in March 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 13th May 2025, 12:44 BST

These are the places where the most crime was reported in March 2025.

The Home Office data, published on its https://www.police.uk/ website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2025.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in March 2025.

| Google Maps

There were 48 offences, including 18 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in March 2025.

King Street/Mile End Road, South Shields
There were 48 offences, including 18 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in March 2025. | Google Maps

There were 33 offences, including 27 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in March 2025.

Milton Street, South Shields
There were 33 offences, including 27 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in March 2025. | Google Maps

There were 32 offences, including 31 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in March 2025.

The Viking Centre, Jarrow
There were 32 offences, including 31 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in March 2025. | Google Maps

