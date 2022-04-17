The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe: How to watch the ITV drama about 'Canoe Man' fraudster John Darwin

The four part-series will tell the stranger-than-fiction tale of husband and wife John and Anne Darwin.

Fifty-one-year-old former teacher John Darwin, played by Eddie Marsan, was reported missing after apparently canoeing off the coast of Seaton Carew.

The pair had plotted to fake his death to cash in on life insurance policies and pension payments, after their buy-to-let housing business had started to crumble.

He was later jailed after admitting seven charges of deception and one of falsely procuring a passport – but only after he had attempted to explain his absence by walking into a London police station and claiming to have suffered amnesia.

When can I watch the show?

The first episode is due to air on ITV1 at 9pm on Easter Sunday (April 17).

The four-party series is scheduled to be broadcast on consecutive nights, finishing on Wednesday, April 20.

Installments are also expected to be available on-demand through the ITV Hub.

Who has been cast in the main roles?

Eddie Marsan, best know his roles in productions such as Ray Donovan, Gangs of New York and Happy-Go-Lucky, is playing ‘Canoe Man’ himself, John Darwin.

Middlesbrough actress Monica Dolan has been cast as wife Anne Darwin, while Mark Stanley, who has appeared in Game of Thrones and recent ITV drama Trigger Point, plays one of the pair’s sons.

Who wrote the series?