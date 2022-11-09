News you can trust since 1849
Last month was a busy one for the courts

Theft, attempted rape and dangerous driving - 11 people given jail sentences during October for offences in and around South Tyneside

October was another busy month for the courts.

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago

Here are 11 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around South Tyneside last month.

All pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court, unless otherwise stated.

1. Andrew Maund

Maund, 37, of St Rollox Street, Hebburn, admitted two counts of sexual communication with a child and one count of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity. He also pleaded guilty to making class C images of children. The judge sentenced him to 21 months behind bars, suspended for two years, along with 55 days of rehabilitation activity days and sex offender programme requirements. Maund must sign the sex offenders register and be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years

2. Leslie Worthington

Worthington, 73, of Norham Avenue, South Shields, admitted sexual assault. Mr Recorder James Wood KC sentenced him to three months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and an order to pay £400 compensation. He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for seven years

3. Aimee Allan

Allan, 35, of Westgate Road, Newcastle, is currently in custody and her case was dealt with in her absence at Sunderland Magistrates Court, where she was convicted of entering Abra Pizza, in Mile End Road, South Shields, with another person, sometime between July 2 and 4 last year and stealing £250 worth of ice cream; £100 in cash; soft drinks to the value of £60; two rings, worth £600 and £50 respectively, and four CCTV cameras worth £90 – a total of £1,150. She was committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months and ordered to pay £575 compensation

4. Steven Nixon

Nixon, 38, of Tweed Street, Hebburn, admitted attempted rape and was jailed for seven years and three months

