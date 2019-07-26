Thieves steal cash in knifepoint robbery at Jarrow cornershop
Thieves target the McColl’s newsagent store on Abbey Drive in Jarrow.
Just after 10.00pm on Thursday, July 25, police were called to a report of a robbery at the McColl’s newsagents, on Abbey Drive in Jarrow.
Two men entered the shop with their face covered and threatened staff with a knife, and were able to steal a quantity of cash.
Both men were described of average height, wearing black clothing, and had their faces covered. They both spoke with a local accent.
Police officers attended the area. However, the two men had already left the scene. The staff member involved was not badly injured in the incident.
Enquiries to trace those involved are ongoing and anyone with information, or who saw people acting suspiciously in the area, should contact police.
If you can assist police then call 101 quoting log 1363 26/07/19 or Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.