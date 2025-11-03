Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission

A council housing officer feared, "this is it, I'm dead," when he was savaged by two dogs during a visit to a client.

The victim, who is also a world champion kickboxer, had called to Alison Kennard's address for a visit on behalf of South Tyneside Homes but noticed two dogs in the garden, knew something "didn't feel right" and started to leave.

Prosecutor Miah Nath told Newcastle Crown Court: "The next thing he recalls was him being attacked."

The court heard the two dogs were a brown staffy named Tyson, who belonged to Kennard and was already subject to a contingent destruction order after a previous attack on a teenager and another dog named Hank, who was owned by someone else.

The animals had started snarling before they pounced on the council worker, who ended up on the ground twice while his feet and legs were being mauled.

The court heard the dogs circled the victim during the attack and Tyson locked his teeth onto his right foot while "going crazy" and was that powerful he managed to pull him along the ground.

He was left with puncture wounds to his feet and legs and a fracture in his foot that required surgery and further hospital visits.

Both dogs have since been destroyed.

Kennard, 48, of Norham Avenue North, South Shields, South Tyneside, admitted being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control and caused injury in relation to Tyson, the main attacker.

The court heard she has four previous convictions including one from 2020 for a similar offence involving Tyson, who attacked a 15-year-old in the street.

On that occasion Kennard was given a community order and Tyson was ordered to be destroyed but she successfully appealed and was given a contingent destruction order on the basis he had to be muzzled when outside of the property.

In an impact statement, the council worker said the attack on April 7 "changed my life forever" and has affected him mentally, physically, financially and socially.

He said his wife had given birth to their first child just six weeks earlier and he struggled to do activities with the baby, could not drive or do errands.

The victim has needed trauma therapy and added: "I can only describe it as a near death experience. I genuinely feared for my life.

"I thought 'this is it, I'm dead'. I wasn't just bitten by the dogs, I was savaged."

The court heard as well as being off work, he is no longer able to enjoy the sport he loved and added: "I was a world champion kickboxer prior to the attack.

"I am now unable to compete or train or teach due to the injuries to my legs and feet.

"I would like to think one day I can return but this is a waiting game."

Recorder Rebecca Brown sentenced Kennard to two years, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation and alcohol treatment requirements, £500 compensation order and a five year ban from having dogs.

The court heard Kennard has learning difficulties and issues with alcohol but has sought help from services.

Recorder Brown said immediate custody would hinder Kennard's progress and she has a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

The court heard Kennard considered Tyson as a "long standing friend" and she is sad and horrified about what happened.