Three arrests made after a 55-year-old man was killed outside a North East pub

Officers were called to the Bay Horse at around 10pm on Saturday, April 1, after reports that two men had been hit by a van outside following an alleged disturbance inside the premises.

Northumbria Police and other emergency services attended, but sadly, a 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man, who is also aged 55, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a criticial condition at this time - the families of both men are being supported by specialist officers.

A 55-year-old was killed outside the Bay Horse in Cramlington.

Northumbria Police have arrested three people on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Two men, aged 37 and 32, as well as a 27-year-old woman all remain in police custody while officers carry out their investigation.

Police have also confirmed that a vehicle was recovered from Broadway, in Blyth, in connection with the incident and additional officers have been deployed to the area.

Detective Superintendent Jane Fairlamb, the Senior Investigating Officer said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life, and another hospitalised with serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time, and we’d ask their privacy is respected.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and there will be additional officers deployed across the Cramlington and Blyth areas today (Sunday), while we carry out further enquiries and speak with witnesses.

“Please make yourselves known if you have any concerns or information you’d like to pass on.

“There is no wider risk to the public and we would ask people to refrain from any type of speculation or commentary on social media about the case, while enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information relating to the incident should contact police by calling 101 or using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website, quoting log NP-20230401-1194.

