Three fined after fly tipping investigations
Three people in South Tyneside have been fined after ignoring requests by council chiefs to provide information about fly tipping.
Mercedes Foreman, 20, of Vine Street in South Shields was fined £440 and was ordered to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £44 after South Shields Magistrates Court heard sacks of domestic waste and nappies were found in the back lane.
Paperwork in the waste led council officers to Foreman who ignored requests to attend an interview.
Magistrates also fined Lorraine Bruce £440 after waste and debris was found at her property in Kirkley Avenue, South Shields, and a notice was served under Section 80 of the Environmental Protection Act requiring her to remedy the position.
The court heard the bags of rubbish were still there two weeks later. She was also ordered to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £44.
Shaun Mills, 31, of Lemon Street in South Shields was also fined by magistrates for failing to provide information about fly tipping.
Paperwork in domestic waste found at the back of Lemon Street led officers to him and Mills admitted the rubbish was his and agreed to remove it.
He failed to do so and failed to attend an interview and the case was proven in his absence with magistrates fining him £120 and ordered him to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £30.
A spokesman for the Council said: “It is completely unacceptable for a tiny minority of residents to blight the beauty of our Borough in this way.