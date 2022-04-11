Three men appear in court to deny murder of South Shields man Fise Ames Abdou
Three men accused of murder after a 25-year-old was stabbed to death have denied the charge.
Shaun Riches, Michael Raine and Scott Mitchell have all pleaded not guilty to the murder of Faisal David Ames Abdou.
Emergency services found Faisel, known as Fise, seriously injured after they were called to reports of a disturbance on Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, on March 5.
He was rushed to hospital but sadly died hours later.
At Newcastle Crown Court this morning Riches, Raine and Mitchell, who appeared at the hearing via video link to prison, all pleaded not guilty to a charge ofmurder.
Riches and Raine also denied a charge of having an article with a blade or point, namely a knife.
They all face a trial by jury on August 15.
A pre-trial hearing will take place on June 1.
Riches, 24, of Wycliffe Avenue, Newcastle, Raine, 34, of Grace House, Percy Main, and Mitchell, 24, of no fixed abode, were all remanded in custody.