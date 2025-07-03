Three men arrested as police make swift response to an attempted burglary in Jarrow

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 13:02 BST
Police responded quickly to a report of attempted burglary in Jarrow.

Northumbria Police arrested three men in less than 10 minutes after receiving a report of attempted burglary in Jarrow.

Shortly after 6am on Thursday, July 3, officers were made aware that three people were attempted to gain access to a business on Walter Street.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested three men, aged between 20 and 22 - all three remain in police custody.

Walter Street, in Jarrow.placeholder image
Walter Street, in Jarrow. | Google Maps

When searched by officers, the men were found to be in possession of a jerry can, balaclava and screwdrivers.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6am today, we responded to a report that three people were attempting to gain access to a business premises on Walter Street in Jarrow.

“We swiftly arrived on scene and three men - aged between 20 and 22 – were arrested.

“Upon being searched, the men were found to be possession of a jerry can, balaclava and screwdrivers – which were seized.

“All three men are currently in police custody.”

