Three men arrested as police make swift response to an attempted burglary in Jarrow
Northumbria Police arrested three men in less than 10 minutes after receiving a report of attempted burglary in Jarrow.
Shortly after 6am on Thursday, July 3, officers were made aware that three people were attempted to gain access to a business on Walter Street.
Police arrived at the scene and arrested three men, aged between 20 and 22 - all three remain in police custody.
When searched by officers, the men were found to be in possession of a jerry can, balaclava and screwdrivers.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6am today, we responded to a report that three people were attempting to gain access to a business premises on Walter Street in Jarrow.
“We swiftly arrived on scene and three men - aged between 20 and 22 – were arrested.
“Upon being searched, the men were found to be possession of a jerry can, balaclava and screwdrivers – which were seized.
“All three men are currently in police custody.”
