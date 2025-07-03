Three men arrested as police make swift response to an attempted burglary in Jarrow

Police responded quickly to a report of attempted burglary in Jarrow.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police arrested three men in less than 10 minutes after receiving a report of attempted burglary in Jarrow.

Shortly after 6am on Thursday, July 3, officers were made aware that three people were attempted to gain access to a business on Walter Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police arrived at the scene and arrested three men, aged between 20 and 22 - all three remain in police custody.

Walter Street, in Jarrow. | Google Maps

When searched by officers, the men were found to be in possession of a jerry can, balaclava and screwdrivers.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6am today, we responded to a report that three people were attempting to gain access to a business premises on Walter Street in Jarrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We swiftly arrived on scene and three men - aged between 20 and 22 – were arrested.

“Upon being searched, the men were found to be possession of a jerry can, balaclava and screwdrivers – which were seized.

“All three men are currently in police custody.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.