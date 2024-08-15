Three men arrested following an armed police response in South Shields

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 15th Aug 2024, 13:18 BST
Police have arrested three men in South Shields.

Northumbria Police have arrested three men following a report of criminal damage at a property in South Shields.

Officers were made aware that a number of windows had been smashed at a property on Cheshire Grove.

Police launched an inquiry into the incident and arrested three men at an address on Horsley Vale a short time later.

A photo sent into the Shields Gazette showed an armed police response at the scene on Thursday morning (August 15).

Three men were arrested at an address on Horsley Vale, in South Shields. A photo sent to the Gazette showed an armed police presence at the scene. | Gav Burn

Two of the men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and the other on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers have confirmed that all three men are currently in police custody and that no-one was injured as a result of the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10am today (Thursday), we received a report of criminal damage at a property on Cheshire Grove, in South Shields.

“It was reported that a number of windows had been smashed.

“Officers attended the scene and no-one was found to have been injured.

“A short time later, three men were arrested at an address on Horsley Vale, also in South Shields, with two arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and one on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“All three are currently in custody.”

