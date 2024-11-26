Three people appear in court accused of assisting a wanted man in South Tyneside

By Gareth Crickmer

Freelance Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST

Three people accused of assisting a wanted man in South Tyneside have appeared at the borough’s magistrates’ court.

Lynne Start, 54, Margaret Sehman, 50, and Callum French, 24, are alleged to have helped a man wanted for a shotgun offence.

They are accused of helping him by packing belongings and providing money, a vehicle and a driver so that he could impede prosecution.

It is alleged they did so, knowing he had committed an offence of possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | NW

Start, of Leighton Street, and Sehman and French, of the same address in Egerton Road, all South Shields, did not enter pleas.

Each is charged with a single offence of assisting an offender in South Shields, between Tuesday, September 20, and Friday, September 23, 2022.

Prosecutor Ian Martin told District Judge Zoe Passfield the case should move from the magistrates’ court to Newcastle Crown Court.

There was no representation by any of the defendants’ solicitors.

Judge Passfield granted the defendants unconditional bail to appear at the crown court on Friday, December 20.

