Thug jailed for 13 years after victim left with life-threatening injuries in South Tyneside stab attack

Police were called to an address in Hedgeley Road, Hebburn, shortly after midnight on March 29, 2020, after reports of a disturbance.

It was reported that Stephen Bloomfield, 35, turned aggressive towards another man who had offered his ex-partner, Samantha Daley, 29, a place to stay for the night.

During a trial at Durham Crown Court, a jury was told how the group had been drinking together before Bloomfield attacked his victim by hitting him over the head with a candle jar and causing life-threatening injuries when he stabbed him with a shard of glass.

Stephen Bloomfield.

The court also heard how Bloomfield's ex-partner, Daley, had been involved at the start of the attack, hitting the man over the head.

Emergency services attended the scene and the injured man was taken to hospital. Bloomfield and Daley tried to flee on foot but were arrested by officers nearby.

Both were charged in connection with the assault. They denied the offence but both were found guilty after a week-long trial.

On Monday, August 22, the pair, of Ulverston Gardens, Gateshead, were sentenced.

Samantha Daley.

Bloomfield was jailed for 13 years for wounding with intent, as well as for the assault of an emergency worker and theft of a mobile phone from separate cases. Daley was handed a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for unlawful wounding.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby, who led the case for Northumbria Police, said: “This was a fast-moving incident which saw a man suffer serious, life-threatening injuries in the space of minutes.

“In fact, the victim’s injuries almost turned fatal with the man having to be resuscitated and stabilised in hospital.

“Thanks to the quick response of emergency services, the man was able to receive medical attention and officers were able to detain both offenders before they could get away.

“I am pleased to have been able to put both Bloomfield and Daley before the courts for their part in this shocking attack.

“Let this be a reminder that we will take continue to take robust action against violent offenders – and that nobody wins when it comes to serious violence.”