Thug left ex-partner needing metal plates in her face after knocking her out in violent South Shields street attack

Douglas Bell

The victim was left with a fractured jaw after being attacked by her former partner Douglas Bell, 32, as she walked home from a friend's house in South Shields, South Tyneside, with their two-year-old daughter.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how Bell picked the woman up while she was unconscious on the ground and transported her, and the child, in his car to his flat where she woke up in his bathroom.

Jenny Haigh, prosecuting, told the court how the woman had no recollection of how she had got to his property.

She said: "Her face was bruised, she was swollen, she was in a lot of pain, there was blood coming from her mouth, a large lump on the back of her head."

Ms Haigh told the court how she had asked Bell what had happened to her and was told that he had punched her and that she had been knocked out.

She said: "He confirmed he had taken her and her daughter to his home. She had no idea about this."

Ms Haigh told the court how he had also washed her clothes and given her a T-shirt to wear.

She said: "She said he acted like absolutely nothing had happened.

"When she did get home she rang her mother who rang the police.

"She in fact needed an operation which inserted screws and metal plates into her face.

"There is likely to be permanent damage to the nerves in her face."

Ms Haigh told the court how Bell had previously been given a restraining order against the woman, which he was in breach of.

She said Bell had been told on the phone by a police office, just one week earlier, not to contact his ex-partner.

On the night of the incident, on July 22, the woman had taken her daughter to her friend's home.

At around 11pm, the woman left the address and was pushing her daughter home in her pushchair down Goldsworthy Road in the town.

Ms Haigh told the court how Bell's car pulled up next to her and the woman was so "terrified" she ran in the opposite direction, not realising she had left her child.

When she ran back to get her, the woman was attacked by Bell.

After being arrested, Bell told officers during interview that he had been so "upset" about her leaving the child he punched her twice in the face causing her to fall to the ground.

Bell, of Priory Road, Jarrow, South Tyneside, admitted grievous bodily harm and breaching a restraining order.

Lee Fish, defending, told the court how there was no evidence that Bell had planned to find the complainant and assault her.

He told the court how Bell wrongly believed the restraining order had been revoked.

Mr Fish said: "There is clear evidence to support the proposition that he is genuinely sorry for what he has done.

"The complainant herself didn't really know what had happened. The evidence against him came from his own admission, admitting to her what he had done, him trying to her help her.

"He is thoroughly ashamed of what he has done.

"He acknowledges that when he is released from custody he's going to have to move on with his life. He needs to leave his ex-partner alone and allow her to move on with her life."

Judge Penny Moreland told Bell: "You pulled up next to her, she was so frightened that she ran away, running, when she realised she had left her daughter.

"Your response to that was to punch her twice to the face that she fell to the ground, bumped her head and became unconscious.

"You took her to your flat, she had no recollection of how she got there."

Judge Moreland told the court how the woman had a fracture to her right jaw which required surgery.

"Her injury was a serious injury, particular the fractured jaw which you caused.

"Mr Fish tells me you are sorry for what you have done and that I accept."