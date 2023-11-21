Thug who sprayed acid into a man's face inside a Greggs has been jailed

An attacker who squirted a Greggs customer in the face with acid as he sat eating food has been put behind bars.

Lewis Wood left the man with burns to his eye and chest in a targeted attack at the bakery in Longbenton, North Tyneside.

Staff had rushed to the victim's aid and rinsed his eyes with milk after the early morning violence.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim was attacked around 6.30am on August 14. Having bought items, he sat inside the shop to eat them.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court: "Almost immediately after he had sat down, the defendant entered the shop with a small squeezy bottle containing an acidic liquid. He squeezed it in his face before running from the shop."

The incident happened inside Greggs at the Boulevard Shopping Centre. Photo: NationalWorld.

Having been treated with milk, he was taken to hospital, where he was found to have a "mild corneal burn" and a chemical burn to his chest.

Wood, 25, of Backworth Court, Shiremoor, North Tyneside, who has 31 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to applying a noxious liquid with intent.

He was jailed for 21 months.

The court heard the motive for the attack was unclear and the victim did not cooperate with the prosecution.

Judge Robert Spragg told Wood: "You are perhaps fortunate the victim has not provided a statement. You clearly targeted him."

Josh Normanton, defending, said: "He is now in a more pensive and reflective mood and he is unhappy about how he had acted in the past. Whatever the reason for it, he now regrets it and he accepts he acted in a way that was completely unacceptable.

"It doesn't appear to have been a particularly busy morning in Greggs that day. The offence was largely impulsive.