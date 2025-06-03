A sex offender whose transgender status helped him stay out of jail after being caught with 125,000 child abuse images has been back in court.

In June 2022 Peter Selby got a suspended sentence after being caught with a vile online catalogue of pictures and movies featuring children as young as three.

A judge told him at the time: "You are someone who identifies as transgender and the impact of custody would be significant for you in the circumstances."

Probation officials agreed Selby, who had sought independent help, could be managed in the community and his 14 month jail term was suspended for two years.

Selby was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order, which prevents him using private browsing or VPN software for ten years.

Selby of Ladysmith Street, South Shields, was back at Newcastle Crown Court today after he admitted breach of the sexual harm prevention order just nine months after it was imposed.

The 71-year-old, who was referred to as "he" in court, has shoulder length hair, a bust and was wearing lipstick during the hearing.

Prosecutor Rachael Glover said police had gone to Selby's home to carry out a risk review in March 2023 and his internet enabled devices were inspected.

Pervert downloaded hundreds of child sex abuse images across 3 devices

Miss Glover said: "During a search of the laptop, the officer found VPN software downloaded to the device and set up with the name of the defendant along with his email address.

"A further search by the officer in relation to the settings showed the VPN was activated and the defendant was arrested."

The court heard no illegal activity or images were detected on the device.

Judge Robert Adams told Selby: "A VPN had been downloaded, which was active and could be used to mask internet identity or IP address when accessing sites on the internet.

"For obvious reasons, bearing in mind your previous convictions, that was a requirement of the SHPO, to make it difficult, if you were tempted, to re offend in the way you had before."

Judge Adams said Selby also has convictions for two offences of indecent assault in 1992, for which he was jailed for four months.

There was no mention of Selby's transgender identity at today's hearing but the judge told him: "You have been wearing women's clothing for the last 30 years. Your family have distanced themselves from you as a result.

"You have no history of drug use and no drinking since 2013."

Judge Adams said there has been no offending in the last two years and told Selby: "You would undoubtedly be at risk of physical or sexual assault in custody because of your presentation in a male prison."

Selby was sentenced to 10 months suspended for 18 months with programme and rehabilitation requirements plus a £100 fine.

The court heard Selby, who has expressed remorse, has health difficulties, including memory problems and claims to have no recollection of downloading the software, which the judge said he was sceptical about.