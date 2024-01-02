Two armed men who tried to rob the passengers of a car in South Shields are jailed

Two armed men who tried to rob the passengers of a car that had been lured to the scene have been put behind bars.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Burn and Adam Reay hid behind a transit van while a female flagged down the blue Ford Focus in Erskine Road, South Shields, on April 22 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when the vehicle came to a halt, Burn, who had a knife and Reay, who was carrying a metal bike seat, pounced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Shaun Dryden said: "Mr Reay approached the driver's side of the vehicle, opened the driver's door and leaned inside.

"Mr Burn approached the front seat passenger side, while wielding the knife he was holding."

Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps.

The court heard the front seat passenger left the vehicle and Burn lunged at him with the knife before he got away.

Burn and Reay were identified from video footage which captured the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dryden said the people in the car did not wish to make statements or assist the prosecution.

Glen Gatland, defending, said: "It is obvious they were known to each other. The car did go there as a result of a pre-arrangement to supply something."

Reay, 32, of no fixed address, admitted attempted robbery and having an offensive weapon.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burn, 41, Vernon Close, South Shields, admitted attempted robbery and having a bladed article.

Both have previous convictions.

Mr Recorder Shufqat Khan said the car had gone to the area for "some sort of delivery" and told the men: "There was an element of significant planning, the Ford Focus was lured to the scene and both of you were armed."