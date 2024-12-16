Two arrested after a man suffered a serious eye injury following an attack in Jarrow

Police have made two arrests after a man was attacked in Jarrow.

Northumbria Police have arrested two men on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm following an attack on Grange Road, in Jarrow.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday, December 14, following reports that two men had assaulted another man.

Police have stated that the victim sustained a serious injury to his eye and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Two men have been arrested following an attack in Jarrow. | Northumbria Police

Officers arrested two men, one in his 20s and another in his 40s, in connection with the incident - both have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9.40pm on Saturday we received a report of assault at a premises on Grange Road in Jarrow.

“It was reported that two men had assaulted the victim – a man in his 40s – in which he was punched and kicked.

“The victim sustained a serious injury to his eye in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“Officers are investigating the report and have arrested two people in connection with the incident.

“A man in his 40s and another man in his 20s have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

“Both men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”