Two arrested after girl, 14, dies at her North East home

Two people have been arrested after the sudden death of a 14-year-old girl at her North East home.

An investigation was launched after the teenager died in Hartlepool, County Durham, on the evening of Monday, May 5.

Cleveland Police said the girl's death is currently being treated as unexplained - with a 55-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman being arrested in connection with it.

The pair have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The nature of their arrests, or the incident, remain unknown.

"Our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends at this difficult time."