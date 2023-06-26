Two arrested after suspected ‘improvised explosive devices’ found in South Shields

Northumbria Police were called to an address on St Aidan’s Road, in South Shields, shortly after 3.30pm yesterday (Sunday, June 25).

When officers searched the property, they located a number of suspicious items inside that were believed to have been improvised explosive devices.

As a result, a 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were arrested - they currently remain in police custody while inquiries continue.

Officers cordoned off the area as a safety precaution. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Bomb disposal experts carried out inquiries into the devices and the area was cordoned off, with nearby premises and residents evacuated as a safety precaution.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that they do not believe there is a wider threat to the public.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly after 3.30pm yesterday (Sunday), officers were called to an address on St Aidan’s Road, South Shields, following a report of an explosion.

“Officers attended the address and located a number of suspicious items inside that were believed to have been improvised explosive devices.

“A man and a woman, aged 27 and 22, were immediately placed under arrest and remain in police custody at this time.

“As a safety precaution, as bomb disposal experts carried out enquiries into the devices, a cordon was placed around the premises and a number of nearby residents were evacuated.

